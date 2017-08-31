Alderson Broaddus University Soccer Teams Collect Donations for Hurricane Harvey Victims

Alderson Broaddus University Men’s and Women’s soccer teams are kicking off the season by collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief.

For three days, the college campus will be a drop-off point for clothing, used items, and canned goods. Collecting items and donating their time to help out is personal for both the men’s and women’s team.

“The men’s team is collecting clothing and any used items that we can send down, and then our team is working on canned goods, nonperishable items, anything like that. We have a former member of our team—she just graduated this past year—who is from Houston. So, just like with her in mind we wanted to do something about it,” said ABU Women’s Soccer Player Maggie Myers.

Supplies will be accepted at the gate during the games Thursday, Friday, and during the football game on Saturday.