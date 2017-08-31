Elkins Prepares for 3rd Annual Scarecrow Festival

Elkins residents, business owners, and youth groups picked up supplies for the 3rd Annual Elkins Main Street Scarecrow Festival.

In preparation for the fall season and Mountain State Forest Festival activities, participants decorate and display scarecrows throughout downtown.

Karen Carper of Elkins Main Street said town looks festive and inviting with the once the scarecrows are up.

“The color and activity in downtown Elkins really brings a sense of vibrant well-being to the community, and that absolutely meets our mission, which is to grow the vibrant downtown experience,” said Carper.

Last year’s event featured near 50 scarecrows and this year’s event will have well over 100 scarecrows standing at all corners of downtown Elkins.

For a full schedule of events and scarecrow drop off times, visit Elkins Main Street’s website.