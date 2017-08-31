WVU Heart & Vascular Institute Opens Hybrid Operating Rooms

The WVU Heart and Vascular Institute is improving patient care with new state-of-the-art operating rooms.

The three Philips FlexMove Azurion hybrid operating rooms combine a traditional operating room with x-ray technology used for standard traditional open operations, hybrid procedures and standard catheter based procedures

“With that imaging technology, the ability to do to fusion CT scans done pre-operatively as well as do CT scans right in these rooms when necessary, we feel that we are prepared to care for the citizens of West Virginia for the next decade to come,” said Dr. Luke Marone, Co-Director of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, Chief of the Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery and Chief of Vascular Interventional Radiology Services at WVU Medicine.

Doctors are able to see real-time images with the help of a movable system, which keep the procedures safer, shorter and less invasive for patients.

“We can take traditional imaging, such as CAT scans, and overlay onto live x-ray, which helps us to perform catheter based intervention with less radiation exposure for the patients, with less use of intravenous dye, which can cause kidney dysfunction,” Dr. Marone explained.

The hybrid operating room is also one of the first in the county with a MAGNUS Surgical table system, which can help move and adjust the patient’s position to aid doctors with the procedures.

Dr. Marone said these operating rooms also improve patient experience, because everything from pre-operation testing to recovery is done in the same place.

“We know that coming back and forth for multiple visits is very difficult, both on the patient and the family,” he said. “We see patients in our first floor clinic. At that time patients can have all of their pre-procedural testing performed. That flow continues on to the procedural side, which is the second floor. Patients are brought into a pre-op area, they have their procedure there, and then they recover there.”

Patients are also treated by the same nurses pre and post-op to make them more comfortable.

With this state-of-the-art technology, Dr. Marone believes the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute will be able to grow with advancements in the medical field.

“They’re rooms designed to grow with the advent of new technologies,” he said. “In vascular surgery over the past 10 to 15 years there’s been a revolution in the way we treat people. It’s gone from 80 percent open surgeries to really a catheter based type practice.”

