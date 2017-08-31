Copy-Police warn of possible creepy clown sightings

Police warn of possible creepy clown sightings - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) - Pennsylvania State Police are warning the public about possible "creepy clown" sightings that may occur this fall.

During fall of 2016, multiple clown sightings were reported in Pennsylvania and other states like Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. 

The creepy clown craze in September 2016 resulted in multiple people being arrested in Georgia, Alabama, and Virginia for either taking part in the menacing stunt or for making false reports. 

State police anticipate that more clown sightings will be reported this fall, especially with the release of the "IT" movie on September 8. The movie portrays a creepy clown that "stalks kids from within the sewers and killing them when they least expect it."

State police encourage anyone who is reporting any suspicious activity to call the toll-free PSP Terrorism Tip Line at 888-292-1919.

Additionally, the PSP has launched the "Say Something, Send Something" smartphone app to help combat terrorism and other criminal activity. Using the app, you can send a photo or written note to the PA Criminal Intelligence Center. The app is free for iPhone and Android users. 

