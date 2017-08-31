Local Business Collects Donations for the Clear the Shelters Movement

The last day of August marked the end of a month long initiative. The initiative was the Clear The Shelter movement.

It was an effort to encourage adoption and to support humane societies and animal shelters across the country.

Here locally, area businesses partnered with humane societies to collect pet donations like food and cleaning supplies. All Pets Funeral and Cremation in Nutter Fort collected items as part of Adopt-A-Day, a special day designated for pet donations and a day where humane societies stayed open longer to help encourage adoption.

All Pets Cremation and Funeral Home owner David Bolyard said, "One of the things that we want to get people to understand is that they constantly have pets so just because August is Clear the Shelter, there are always pets available so you can always go there when you are looking for a pet."

Donations collected at All Pets Cremation and Funeral Home were taken to Barbour, Harrison, Marion and Preston County humane societies.