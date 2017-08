The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint.

The checkpoint will be held on WV Route 857 near Venture Drive from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday, August 31.

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department has a policy in place detailing the selection, setup and operation of sobriety checkpoints. This policy and all applicable court decisions will be followed during the conduct of this checkpoint.