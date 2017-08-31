Dr. Brown's Natural Bottle & Dish Soap Recalled

Dr. Brown’s Natural bottle and dish soap is being recalled by its distributor, Handi-Craft, because of a possible health risk.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bottle and soap can contain harmful bacteria.

Exposure to bacteria poses a risk of respiratory and other infections in immunocompromised individuals.

This recall involves Dr. Brown’s Natural Bottle & Dish Soap sold separately and with Dr. Brown’s bottle brush as a bottle cleaning kit.

The soap bottles were sold in two sizes: a clear plastic 16-ounce bottle with a pump and a 4-ounce clear squeeze bottle. A label affixed to the front of the bottles read “Dr. Brown’s natural bottle & dish soap” and “100% plant-based ingredients.”

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The product was sold at 4 Our Little Ones, Babies R’ Us, Bebeang, Buy Buy Baby, Drugland Pharmacy, Family First Pharmacy, Global Nutrition Trading, Macro and Turquoise stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from September 2016 to June 2017 for between $3 and $7.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bottle and dish soap and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a replacement bottle of reformulated dish soap or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.

Bottles and dishes cleaned with the recalled soap should be boiled or sanitized in the dishwasher.

The manufacturer is Greenblenz, of Auburn Hills, Mich.

The distributor is Handi-Craft Company, of St. Louis, Mo.

You can contact Handi-Craft toll-free at 877-962-2525 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.drbrownsbaby.com.