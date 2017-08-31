Enliven Chiropractic Celebrates 5 Years in Bridgeport

Birthdays are a special occasion, even for businesses. Enliven Chiropractic in Bridgeport celebrated five years on Thursday. The business is located on Main Street and offers chiropractic services as well as wellness treatments.

The owner said he is excited to celebrate the special milestone while offering Bridgeport and the community health and wellness amenities that are usually only found in bigger cities. The owner also added that Enliven offers something for just about anyone because of the stressful world we live in.

Dr. James Leonette explained, "We live in a toxic environment. It is just a way to mitigate all those stresses that you build up at work and at home, emotionally, chemically, physically. There are ways to address it naturally and that is what we offer."

Enliven Chiropractic celebrated its birthday by offering adjustments and sweet treats from My Little Cupcake, including cupcakes and ice cream.