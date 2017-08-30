Glenville Woman Arrested for Child Neglect

Glenville police arrested a woman on a child neglect charge.

Police said they received a call about child neglect at the home of Crystal Jolliff saying she left her children at home by themselves.

Police said they found Jolliff and returned to her to her home. Where they found the children lying on the floor in a storage area.

Officers said there was insect poison in reach of the children and near cereal that was on the floor.

Jolliff has been charged with child neglect.