Honda Athlete of the Week: Philip Barbour's Chase Collier

After playing two full seasons without a win, Philip Barbour get a new head coach. But to develop a winning attitude, the players needed to become leaders.

Enter Chase Collier, a multi-sport athlete at PB, who did everything his coach asked of him to get ready for the season. He hit the weights, studied film and executed the game plan, helping the Colts to a 27-7 victory over rival Grafton in head coach Russ Collett's debut.

“He’s our quiet leader," said Collett of Collier. “We have a lot of kids like that. They just want to go hard, but I’ll tell you what, of all the kids on the team, Chase is the one that’s going to go get you.”

Collier scored both of the Colts' first quarter touchdowns, giving them a lead they’d never relinquish. He also rushed for 191 yards, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the Colts’ offensive output.

“My line opened up holes for me, and my fullback Hunter Mason finished them off, and that helped me be able to get the rest of the yards," said Collier.

The result is Philip Barbour's first win in football since 2014. For juniors like Collier, its the first win of their high school careers. Collett said the community is buzzing with excitement, giving the players even more satisfaction.

“It was definitely tough," said Collier, "but it was worth it in the long run to stick with it, and it feels great to get that first win.”

This week, Elkins comes to town to play the Colts. Collett said his players have proved they’ve come a long way since last season. Now, they need to keep focused.

“I’ve never had a group of kids wanting to learn like they do," said Collett. "Like I said, the effort is there. It’s just keeping it funneled in the right direction.”