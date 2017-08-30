Local Red Cross Volunteers Help in Texas

Flood waters overwhelmed parts of West Virginia just last month.

Now flooding in the Houston, Texas area is causing even more widespread distress.

The American Red Cross of Northeast West Virginia is sending volunteers and resources to the Houston Area.

Jason Keeling, Executive Director, said some of those same volunteers were helping in flooded areas of the Mountains State just weeks ago.

"This is a perfect illustration of why were are the American Red Cross. Because we pull our resources together to send trained volunteers to the areas that have the greatest need," Keeling said.

