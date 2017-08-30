FEMA and SBA Urge Flood Victims to Use Resources

The Farmington Disaster Recovery Center sat empty for parts of Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said they want everyone that suffered flood damage to apply for assistance, and no damage is too minimal.

"No one should be worried about anything if they have any problems whatsoever," said John Metcalfe, FEMA Applicant Services Program Specialist. "They can come in for furnace septic issues, minimal problems with drywall any damage incurred by the flood. Come in see what we can do to help out, all it takes is time, there can be a huge reward from it."

Registering with FEMA online is a great option, but speaking with representatives in person has its advantages, especially when it comes to the detailed paper work.

"But we want to make sure that all the paperwork they bring in is accurate so they aren't wasting time having to re-send, re-send. We know how paper work is, if one little thing is wrong they it's going to be a lot longer until assistance is granted. And we just want to make sure it's right the first time," Metcalfe said.

FEMA is joined by the US Small Business Administration, SBA, at the Disaster Recovery Center.

The SBA deals with loans for business owners, home owners and renters.

It has an additional recovery center location in Fairmont.

"We try to make it convenient for businesses to come in and get their needs met. Also homeowners can come to the business recovery center if it's convenient for them but primarily we want to focus on businesses getting their needs met," Sandra Lawson, SBA Public Relations Specialist.

Apply for FEMA assistance, here, or call the disaster recovery hotline: 1-800-621-3362.

Get SBA disaster loan help, here.

Farmington Recovery Center Farmington Oakhurst Church of Christ:

M, T, TH, F, S: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. *open Labor Day, 9/4

W: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sun: 1 - 5 p.m.

Fairmont Business Recover Center 1000 Technology Drive:

M-F 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.