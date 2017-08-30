Rocky Horror Show to Return to TALA

A longtime favorite show is returning to the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum next week.

The Buckhannon Community Theater's production of the Rocky Horror Show will open next Thursday at the Asylum.

The company has performed there twice before, and members said it is great to perform the show in a setting similar to the one in the script.

"The characters in the movie, they show up to the old abandoned castle, well that's basically TALA. That's part of the ambiance of the show, you come in through the castle, and you see the show in the old abandoned room," said BCT's Daniel Stiles, who plays one of the lead roles in the show.

You can purchase tickets and get more information online here.