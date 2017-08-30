Charity Auction Raises Thousands for Family With Ill Child

A Gilmer County teen who auctioned a lamb to support the family of a terminally-ill child in Doddridge County raised thousands of dollars.

The charity auction of Ethan Leggett's lamb raised about $17,000 to support the family of Maddie Richards.

Leggett had hoped to raise just one-thousand dollars to help Maddie's family purchase a car seat her insurance wouldn't cover.

Leggett's family said they were very glad to receive such great support for a good cause from the community.

"It was an amazing story. Mendi was hoping to raise a thousand dollars because the little girl needed a special car seat," said Ethan's grandmother, Lela Radcliff, who has helped Ethan with the project.

Radcliff said the lamb was purchased and donated multiple times, eventually returning to Ethan after all the money was raised.