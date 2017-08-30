Restaurant Road Trip: Maxime's at the Inn

The Preston County Inn has been part of the scenery in Kingwood for over a century. Inn Keeper Jean Manuel Guillot took it over in 2008 and is keeping the history alive.

"It's important for the community because we're located right downtown in the historic district. You drive by it and I think it's important because before we bought the Inn, the restaurant was shut down for five-and-a-half years," said Guillot.

In 1948 an addition was built on to the back of the Inn that includes a full service Kitchen and three dining rooms, which now serve as Maxime's at the Inn.



Many of the ingredients used throughout the dishes include locally grown produce from the Farmer's Market. The restaurant offers a variety, with dishes inspired from all over.

"You've got a variety of seafood, and steaks, and burgers. some of the ideas come from Hawaii, some from the Bahamas, some from the northeast, so that way, there is a whole variety of food. So event though we live in Kingwood , Preston County, you've got a more worldly variety of foods," said Guillot

A very popular dish is the all you can eat, hand battered fish and chips which is the special every Wednesday.

The bar is known for the Marilyn Monroe décor that is always having more items added to it by regular customers.

"They'll be somewhere, and they'll come across a Marilyn product and they'll just get it and bring it in," said Guillot.

Joel Beane says that the Inn has remained a city meeting place for the community ever since he arrived in the town decades ago.

"The first meal I ever ate in Kingwood, I ate in this room, yes, 44 years ago," said Beane.

Although the Inn has gone through a lot of changes through the years,The tradition of excellent food and service continues, along with the added charm.

"The History of it and the heritage, I mean you don't find a whole lot of places this big and this old operating in small places," said Beane.

Maxime's at the Inn is open for Lunch Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and also open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday 4-8 p.m.