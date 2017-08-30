Law Enforcement Agencies Partner for Barbour County Fair

Barbour County Fair opened at the fairgrounds with opening ceremonies and the Queens Pageant on August 26.

Since, families have been enjoying rides, carnival food and exhibits throughout the week. This weekend, activities really pick up with Thursday night’s Youth ATV Drag Race and Friday night’s performance by Nashville Recording Artist Aaron Tippin. Tickets are sold out, and security is gearing up for the long weekend with help from multiple departments.

“We do have a one pay admission where parents can drop their kids off at the main gate, pay one fee; they’re there all day. We also have fair security that provides security around. If a child’s lost, we assist those, just day to day activities of police work, making sure there’s a presence there so people know that we’re there to protect them,” said Barbour County Parks & Recreation Chief of Police Ricky Hymes.

State, county, and city police departments will be partnering for the weekend’s activities. For a full schedule of events, visit the Barbour County Fair website and Facebook page.