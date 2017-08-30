Mobile Food Pantry Working to Fight Rural Hunger

Dozens of people were lined up at the Lewis County Senior Center hours ahead of time Wednesday morning to take advantage of a mobile food pantry from the Mountaineer Food Bank. It's a program made possible by a grant from EQT. The company often sends volunteers to work with those pantries, and the food bank said it's not just larger cities getting help.

"It targets rural communities as well, and that's why the communities benefit from the EQT program," said Product Flow Coordinator Tambra, who's been working with the EQT grant for the past two years.

The food bank works with food pantries around the state to keep their clients fed, but it's not always enough for every family. Many of the Mountaineer Food Bank's partner pantries are only able to offer food a limited number of times a month. But mobile pantries help fill the gap.

"Once a month supplements part of their resources but its really nice to be able to have other programs to help with people in small and rural communities," Tambra said.

And in Lewis County, that's a very real need. Families and individuals across generations use the services provided by the food bank and the Lewis County Food Pantry. The food bank said the need in the county is made clear by how often its help is requested.

"They're one of the few communities that call my office regularly wanting to know the next time I will come. When you have the community reaching out to the food bank regularly, that shows that there's a tremendous need in that community," said Tambra.