Barbour County Health Department: Don't Forget to Vaccinate

Public school has been in session in West Virginia for more than a week, and one county is experiencing a flux of parents seeking needed vaccines for their children.

Barbour County Health Department in Philippi has been busy with students and parents coming in for vaccines and information on HPV vaccinations. Health department officials said it’s important to remind families when they should be getting their youngsters vaccinated.

“The important thing is just to make sure that when your children are due for vaccines that you take them to get the vaccines. Your health department and your providers work with you to make sure that you’re reminded when they’re due and everything but just to make sure that you are doing that and that helps stay ahead of everything,” said Administrator Annette Santilli.

The important thing is to visit your local provider or health department and stay ahead of when you are due for a vaccine.