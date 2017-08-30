Third Grade Visits Barbour County Fair

Barbour County students attended Third Graders Day at Barbour County Fairgrounds to gain a fun knowledge of the county’s heritage.

Students arrived at the fairgrounds early Wednesday morning and stayed throughout the day enjoying horse drawn carriage rides and local treats. Stations included an apple butter cooking demonstration, a taste of local honey, and a tour through the horse and cattle barns.

“We need to bring the younger generations in and develop interest, you know. We may not have these modern conveniences sometime in the future that we may have to rely on some of the knowledge that our forefathers had and we want to get the kids involved young,” said Fair Coordinator Teena Snider.

Barbour County schools will be closed Friday for students to come and enjoy education day at the Fairgrounds for students who missed out on Wednesday’s fun.