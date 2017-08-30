Commission Denies Granville Annexation Request

The town of Granville’s application for annexation has been denied.

Monongalia County Commission unanimously voted on the request at the Wednesday morning meeting with no discussion.

Commission said there would be no discussion because an order still needs rendered to the town with its reasons for the decision.

Representatives from Granville also had no comment.

The request was to annex areas of Chaplin Road, Route 19 from the Star City Bridge to the Granville Fire Department Event Center, parts of Scotts Run Road and Lady Bug Lane.