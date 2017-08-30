WVU Adds Campus CARE Team to Address Student Issues

West Virginia University has a newer way to help solve student issues this school year.

“We’ve always had a committee on campus that assisted student, that met monthly to review situation involving students, but it more of an advisory committee,” said Senior Associate Dean of Students Kim Mosby.

Now WVU’s Campus CARE team, which stands for Collaboration, Assessment, Response, Engagement, will take a more active approach to helping at-risk students find success at the University.

The group is made up of representatives from Academic Affairs, Campus and Community Life, the Office of Student Conduct, the Carruth Center for Psychological and Psychiatric Service, University Police and Housing and Residence Life.

“We look at individual student situations,” Mosby explained. “For example, if a faculty member has noticed that a student is acting out in class or is coming to class and they’re smelling alcohol on them, they can submit a CARE report.”

Other examples of reportable behavior include bullying and harassment, a traumatic event, self-harm, sexual assault, and violence.

Once the report is submitted, the CARE team will either encourage faculty to speak directly to the student if they have a close relationship, or set-up a meeting with a team member.

“We want not just the faculty, but staff and students to know that there is a place on campus that if they don’t feel comfortable meeting with students or approaching a student or intervening in a situation they can always refer to the CARE Team,” Mosby said. “We’re happy to intervene.”

In order to be successful, the CARE Team meets with each student and prepares a plan of action on an individualized basis, but it also looks at campus-wide trends to reduce threats to the safety and well-being of students and the greater community.

“After FallFest or after Welcome Week we got together and discussed do we have any issues that we need to think about that stand out that don’t involve an individual student, but we can just see a trend on campus,” Mosby said.

For more information on the campus CARE Team including how to file a CARE report, visit careteam.wvu.edu.