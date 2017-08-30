Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Fairmont Lifted

UPDATE (8/31/17 7:56 a.m.):

The City of Fairmont has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for Country Club Road, Joe Harry Road and the surrounding area.

ORIGINAL (8/30/17 1:18 p.m.):



A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for part of Marion County.

The advisory was issued for repairs to a water line break. The advisory was issued for Country Club Road from Coleman Avenue to Joe Harry Road and the surrounding area.

Residents are asked to contact the Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461 on August 30 after 3 p.m. to determine if the advisory has been lifted.