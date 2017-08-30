Bridgeport Public Library Offers Databases for Homework Help - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Bridgeport Public Library Offers Databases for Homework Help

By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
The Bridgeport Public Library offers multiple databases for homework help. The library said the databases include learning resources for all subjects.

ScienceFlix and American History Online are just two of the more than 25 databases. Other databases include help for subjects like math and reading.

"We have West Virginia history, West Virginia culture, Writer's Reference, American Government, American History, science, even help with science projects, basically anything," said Amy Eakle, Children's Librarian.

The databases are free to anyone with a Bridgeport Library card. To access the databases, go to youseemore.com/Bridgeport.

