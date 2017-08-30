UPDATE: Morgantown Police Search for Salem Man After Road Rage Incident

UPDATE (8/30/17 2 p.m.):

Morgantown Police received a report of road rage on August 28 at approximately 3:21 p.m on Van Voorhis Road.

Amber Generally, 21, of Shinnston, allegedly got out of her vehicle and verbally confronted a motorcyclist, William Sothen, 63, of Salem, according to Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston.

The road rage was upgraded to an altercation in progress as officers were responding to the scene. Officers arrived on scene to find an off-duty WVU Police officer separating a male motorcyclist and a female who were reported to have been in a physical altercation, police said.

The altercation allegedly started on the interstate as both parties engaged in "road rage" behavior by yelling and screaming at each other, as well as exchanging hand gestures due to driving behavior, according to police.

Generally and Sothen followed each other into Morgantown city limits. Sothen pulled up beside of Generally and exchanged words with her. Generally then got out of her vehicle and verbally confronted Sothen, police said. After arguing, Sothen got off of his motorcycle, pushed Generally out of the way and slammed her car door shut. Generally retaliated and shoved Sothen back. Sothen then grabbed Generally around the neck and pushed her to the ground, according to a criminal complaint. The two engaged in a physical altercation as they wrestled into the roadway toward the rear of Generally's vehicle, where traffic was still flowing.

Generally was able to get back on her feet and attempted to get into her vehicle a second time, police said. Sothen prevented her from getting into her vehicle and pinned her against her car.

Generally received an ear injury during the altercation from an earring being ripped out, according to a criminal complaint. She also had a scrape on her right leg.

Officers were able to identify the two people involved, take statements from both of them and interview witnesses. One witness provided the officers with a recording of the incident.

The Monongalia County Prosecutor's Office was consulted on Tuesday, August 29. The office determined that Sothen would be charged with battery, according to Chief Preston.

Police said a warrant was issued for Sothen on Wednesday, August 30 after the Monongalia County Magistrate's Office reviewed Sothen's criminal complaint and found probable cause.

The Morgantown Police Department has issued a warrant for a man after a Morgantown road rage incident.

William Sothen, 63, of Salem, is wanted for battery after an incident involving a woman on Van Voorhis Road, according to Morgantown Chief of Police Ed Preston.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny has confirmed that Sothen is a retired Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy.

Chief Preston said they are investigating the incident and will release additional details soon.

