Harrison County Commission Expects to Save Millions With Building Purchase

Harrison County Commission expects to save the county a few million dollars with the purchase approval of a building in Charles Pointe.

The purchased building will be the location of the Harrison-Taylor 911 Center.

Commissioner David Hinkle said the building was purchased by the county for $2.2 million. Hinkle said the commission was able to approve the purchase contract after being in negotiations for 30 days.

Originally, the commission had considered building a new 911 center for more than $6 million.

"We think we can do all the remodeling inside for $1.2 million so that still keeps us at $3.3-3.4 million and originally we were going to be at over $6 million for a new building," said Hinkle.