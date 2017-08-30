Harrison County Commission Expects to Save Millions With Building Purchase

Harrison County Commission expects to save the county a few million dollars with the purchase approval of a building in Charles Pointe.
The purchased building will be the location of the Harrison-Taylor 911 Center.
Commissioner David Hinkle said the building was purchased by the county for $2.2 million. Hinkle said the commission was able to approve the purchase contract after being in negotiations for 30 days.
Originally, the commission had considered building a new 911 center for more than $6 million.
"We think we can do all the remodeling inside for $1.2 million so that still keeps us at $3.3-3.4 million and originally we were going to be at over $6 million for a new building," said Hinkle.
Hinkle added that remodeling is scheduled to start in the next few months.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.