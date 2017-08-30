Fire Crews Respond to House Fire in Marion County

Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire early Wednesday morning in Marion County.
Marion County 911 officials said crews were dispatched to Campbells Run at about 4:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused this fire.
Mannington Fire Department, Hundred Fire Department, and Wadestown Fire Department responded to the scene.
Mannington Fire Department is investigating.
Clarksburg Studio
