Glenville State College Holds Candlelight Vigil For Jonathan Knotts

Glenville State College held a candlelight vigil Tuesday for Jonathan Knotts.

Knotts, 19, of Philippi, was a sophomore at Glenville State and was killed in a vehicle accident last week.

Hundreds gathered on the football field where his family and members of the football team paid tribute to Knotts.

Glenville State President Dr. Tracy Pellett reflected on Knotts and his impact on the campus community.

"This is a real close knit family and although we're very sad by the events, uh, we're happy in the way that Jonathan led his life. We're believing that Jon lived a full live and he will be forever remembered here at Glenville State.