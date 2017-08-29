Black Bears Fall to Spikes in Wild Game

GRANVILLE, WV – With just 10 games to go, the Black Bears entered Tuesday's game with State College fighting for their playoff lives.

They fell behind 8-0, and it looked like they'd easily lose their eighth game in nine tries.

But they fought back, slowly but surely. They even pulled ahead of the Spikes in the seventh inning, taking a 9-7 lead.

And then, for the sixth time in nine contests, that lead disappeared, leaving the Black Bears with nothing to show for their efforts.

A solo home run by Joshua Lopez, followed by an RBI single by J.D. Crowe helped State College tie the score in the eighth inning and force extra innings. A costly error in the 10th allowed the Spikes to take a 13-11 victory.

The loss means West Virginia (35-32) now sits alone in third place in the division, 4.5 games behind division-leading Mahoning Valley.

The Bears will play to avoid a sweep when they finish their series with State College (36-31) Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.