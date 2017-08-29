Celebrate Recovery Hosts Special Event at Clarksburg Baptist Church

Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, and the Celebrate Recovery event at Clarksburg Baptist Church provided an opportunity to remember loved ones who have passed away from addiction, learn more about how to help, and learn how to prevent. The event included snacks, followed by outside speakers and presentations, and a memorial table with pictures of lost loved ones.

Organizer Joanne McNemar reflected on the event.

"This evening we are having an event to honor those that may have lost their lives to the disease of addiction. It’s a time to remember, a time to act," said McNemar.

The event was held in conjunction with the Harrison County Family Resource Network and the Harrison County Prevention Partnership.