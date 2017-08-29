Tractor Trailer Catches Fire on I-79

A truck driver said he is lucky to be alive thanks to good samaritans on the interstate.



Randy White said he was driving North on I-79 from Texas when his tires caught fire because of the brakes.

The accident happened at about 11 a.m. near mile marker 140.

White said he did not know what was happening until several drivers got his attention to pull over. White jumped out with his dogs and tried with the help of others to put out the fire.

White said he is thankful for everyone who helped especially a woman who took care of his dogs.