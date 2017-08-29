Philippi Man Arrested on Drug Charges

West Virginia State Police and Philippi Police have arrested a man on drug charges.

Philippi Police said a confidential informant tipped them off about the sale of marijuana by 20-year-old Xzavier Anderson.

Police said they got a search warrant for Anderson's home and found a stolen gun, two bags believed to contain marijuana, scales, pipes and bongs.

Troopers said a short time later they stopped a vehicle where Anderson was a passenger. Troopers said the driver told them Anderson gave him marijuana in exchange for a ride.

Anderson was charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.