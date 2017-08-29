New Taxi Service Offered in Harrison County

Harrison County has a new taxi service promising to take you anywhere you want to go.



Motown Taxi has also expanded into Marion and Preston counties.

It started taking fares a few days ago in Clarksburg with three new cabs running 24 hours a day.

The owner said he uses the same style of custom-built Nissan cabs that are used in New York City.

"We are a taxi cab company that is built around technology. We use smart phone apps to take your credit card orders, we use a dispatch system that goes through the internet onto our tablet so that we can insure that our pick ups are timely and that our drivers have all the information," said Andrew Vecchio, Motown Taxi.

Order a ride by calling 304-622-8294, visiting www.Motowntaxi.com or through their app.