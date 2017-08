Remodeling efforts were stalled Tuesday morning at a local business in Harrison County as emergency crews responded to a fire.

The fire happened just before 9 a.m. in Spelter.

The incident occurred while a man was welding and remodeling the new location for the Oriole's Nest.

Spelter, Shinnston, Nutter Fort and Lumberport fire departments all responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.