WVWC's Great Gathering Helps Support Area Community

Faculty, students and staff all gathered Tuesday into the Wesley Chapel at West Virginia Wesleyan College to celebrate the college's Great Gathering, an annual event that celebrates the return of students to campus and aims to introduce new students to their home away from home.

"Over the years, it's evolved and changed to reflect the community that we have today. The idea is to help orient students, new students to Wesleyan, and welcome back returning students that are coming back for the year," said WVWC Chaplain Christopher Scott.

But now, there's an extra purpose to the Great Gathering, and it's called the Great Giving. For the past three years, the Wesleyan community has used the week of the Great Gathering to collect food and hygiene supplies for the local Parish House outreach. A student working with Scott first had the idea while working there, and it's endured since.

"It dawned on her that it could be an opportunity to turn the Great Gathering to become a Great Giving. That's one of the values of Wesleyan, it's to do all the good we can in all the ways we can, as John Wesley said," Scott said.

That kind of service is one of the main goals the college has for every student who comes through its doors. And it's with that in mind that the Great Gathering and the Great Giving try to make an impact on both the campus community and the wider community in Upshur County.

"So the event here today is to celebrate who we are, to make new friends and to become a community, and also to challenge us to do more our community to serve others and to celebrate the things we have to look forward to," said Scott.