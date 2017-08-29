Elkins City Council Will Hear Final Brunch Bill Reading

On July 25, the City of Elkins received approval for seven of nine amendments to the Home Rule. City officials are already making gains in several of those amendments to make changes within city limits.

There are currently two amendments before Elkins City Council. One ordinance will impose a municipal court technology maintenance fee. Another, commonly known as the Brunch Bill, has gone before City Council for a first reading.

“Businesses that already have a Class A license with the West Virginia Alcohol Bureau Commission will be allowed to serve alcohol on premises at 10 o’clock on Sunday mornings as opposed to now. They are limited to where they can’t serve alcohol until 1 o’clock in the afternoon,” said City Manager Jessica Sutton.

Within city limits, there are 12 businesses that currently hold a Class A license, and owners are eager to have the ordinance passed during the final reading.

“I think it will help the economy of the community, and it's not about trying to get people drunk earlier in the day, but it's about allowing the opportunity to have an alcoholic drink with their brunch,” said Vintage Restaurant & Wine Bar Owner Scotty Marshall.

The first reading went before city council unopposed, and officials are confident the same will happen during the final reading.

“They are not going to see this initial boon of business but when people learn that it’s available, and, when Elkins can use it as a tool to recruit more tourism, to recruit more businesses into the city limits; I think it will be beneficial for everyone,” continued Sutton.

On September 7, city officials will hear the second and final reading for the “Brunch Bill.”