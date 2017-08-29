Worthington Holds Ribbon Cutting for River Project

A Marion County town celebrated the completion of an important project Tuesday afternoon.

Officials from the town of Worthington were joined by Senator Shelley Moore Capito and representatives of the Army Corps of Engineers for a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate the completion of a Riverbank Restoration Project.

The project was needed to save the town's sewer line from damage that could have allowed it to leak into the West Fork River.

City officials said they are thankful the right team of people were able to get the job done.

"It just all came together. It took a lot of people that were just so wonderful to help in any way that they could and we are so grateful it's done," said former mayor Sandra Hulsey.

Crews from Minnesota worked during the winter months this year to complete the project.