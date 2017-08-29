Rivesville Food Giveaway

Food insecurity has been a problem felt by large and small towns alike.

Tuesday, the Mountaineer Food Bank partnered with EQT for a food giveaway in Rivesville.

EQT employees volunteered to help community members pack up large boxes of food and get them to their vehicles.

Tambra, Mountaineer Food Bank product flow coordinator, said they had a great turn out and were able to give away large amounts of food, thanks to their many donors.

"This particular program is mostly run through local donations and they're not large amounts of donations, it's the small amounts that add up that continue to run this program," Tambra said.

