Clarksburg Mural to be Revealed in Time for Italian Heritage Festival

A new standing clock and a garden have brought new life to the city of Clarksburg. Now the city has started adding a new mural as one of its latest projects.

"This is another one of the City of Clarksburg's beautification projects. We have been wanting to do a mural for some time now and it was just a matter of finding the right artist and the right location and the two came together so we are here at the Hewes Avenue parking facility which is owned by the city of Clarksburg," said Mayor Cathy Goings.

The downtown mural is being painted by local artist Edward McMillan. He is bringing bright colors to downtown Clarksburg, on a building that many pass as they come in and out of the city.

The City of Clarksburg is funding the project. City officials said different supplies were needed so that the mural could be several feet high on the parking garage.

"And the total cost is about $4,000. That includes the artist fee, the supplies and the lift to get him up that high on the facility," added Goings.

The artist said he will be keeping the theme of the mural a secret until it is completed, but he said the message of the mural will be to encourage people to visit Clarksburg.

"My goal and purpose both is to bring more art to the community and have some more color and imagery and kind of bring a little more life you know," said McMillan, artist.

The artist said he hopes for the mural to be complete in the next few days, just in time for a big reveal during the Italian Heritage Festival.