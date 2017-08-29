Bridgeport Lions Becoming Local Celebrities

In Bridgeport, two lions are becoming celebrities.
The lions belong to a home across from Simpson Elementary, and the owners decorate them in different themes. The current costume on the lions is one that supports of the Bridgeport Indians.
The community can follow the lions on Facebook, Lions House Lions, and the page already has almost 500 likes.
The owner of the home said the project has become a way for her family to have fun together and now has the support of the entire community.
"They will shout out the window 'We love your lions.' The teachers at the kids school will tell me how much they love them. And people requested a Facebook page and we are getting comments like 'That brightens my day.' 'That puts a smile on my face.' 'I love it.' 'Keep it up.' So it makes us feel really good that we are making the community happy and smile," said Nicole Nardella, homeowner.
The house is on the corner of West Philadephia and Worthington, across from Bridgeport United Methodist and Simpson Elementary.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.