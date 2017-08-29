Bridgeport Lions Becoming Local Celebrities

In Bridgeport, two lions are becoming celebrities.

The lions belong to a home across from Simpson Elementary, and the owners decorate them in different themes. The current costume on the lions is one that supports of the Bridgeport Indians.

The community can follow the lions on Facebook, Lions House Lions, and the page already has almost 500 likes.

The owner of the home said the project has become a way for her family to have fun together and now has the support of the entire community.