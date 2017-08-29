Grafton Community Works to Revitalize Town

Grafton's Main Street has come a long way in the last three years. Thanks to an initiative called Turn This Town Around, which uses community engagement to revitalize small towns.

The West Virginia Community Development Hub heads the initiative.

Tuesday, the Hub held an event to check in with the Grafton community regarding progress made during the first three years of the project.

"We just wanted the opportunity for the community members to talk about what they've accomplished over the last three years, what are their future plans. Just showcase their community and be able to talk about all the great things that are happening here in Grafton," Amanda Workman, director of community engagement at West Virginia Community Engagement Hub.

And there's a long list of accomplishments, from new businesses to a regular farmers market, to a community group called 'All Aboard Grafton.'

Many of these changes come as a result of the hard work of Grafton residents.

"There's been a lot of changes in Grafton, and positive changes. Probably the biggest one would be the engagement of people getting involved in the community. We have a lot of wonderful people who bring talent and creativity to the table," said Tom Hart, local business owner.

Turn This Town Around Creator Nikki Bowman said small towns like Grafton play a big role in West Virginia.

"They're the heart beat of our communities. We're a state made up of our small towns," Bowman said.

And although Grafton has come a long way, the community wants to keep building for the future.

"Grafton went through some very tough times economically and so forth. It's good to see that there's hope. And hopefully there is a future and we'll be around to enjoy it and generations to come will too," Hart said.

To learn more about turn this town around, click here.