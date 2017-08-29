Former Fairmont Police Chief Dies at Age 64

A man who served with the Fairmont Police Department for more than 28 years has passed away.

An obituary said Theodore "Ted" Offutt died Sunday.

Offutt served in many roles with the Fairmont Police Department including patrolman, detective and eventually chief. Offutt retired as chief in 2004.

Offutt then became director of the Marion County Community Corrections Day Report Center for more than seven years until he retired from that post back in March.

Offutt was 64-years-old.