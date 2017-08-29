Man Arrested in Upshur County on Multiple Drug and Gun Charges

The Upshur County Sheriff's Office arrested a man during a traffic stop on Monday, August 28.

Deputies believed the driver, Caleb Daugherty, was wanted on multiple felony capias by Lewis County.

During the traffic stop, deputies found multiple baggies of methamphetamine, multiple Percocet 30mg pills, LSD and a substantial amount of cash, deputies said. Daugherty also had a handgun concealed on his person.

Daugherty was placed under arrest on scene and charged with five felonies: possession with intent to deliver Percocet 30mg, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver Percocet 30mg, conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and being a prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm.

Daugherty was taken to Tygart Valley Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.