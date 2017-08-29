Randolph County Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Meth Distribution

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that a Randolph County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for methamphetamine distribution.

Jerry "Jake" Hartley, 36, of Elkins, was arrested back in October 2016 along with 24 other individuals during a federal drug and gun bust. The 24 individuals were said to have conspired with one another to operate a methamphetamine distribution ring in the region, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Hartley pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in April 2017. Hartley admitted to conspiring with others to distribute more than 500 grams of meth from May 2013 to October 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Hartley was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey on August 28, according to a press release.