USPS Vehicle Crashes into Residential Garage

A USPS vehicle crashed into a residential garage in Harrison County Tuesday morning.
Anmoore Fire Chief Eddy Hardman said the vehicle got away from the driver and drug her as it crashed into the garage on Coplin Avenue in East View at approximately 10:46 a.m.
Chief Hardman said no one was home at the time of the accident.
The mail carrier was taken to United Hospital Center for a knee injury.
