Morgantown Chamber of Commerce Pushes for Local TV Channels

The Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce has joined an effort to push for residents of Monongalia and Preston counties to be able to receive local, West Virginia TV stations on their satellite services.

The two counties are technically in the Pittsburgh Designated Marketing Area (DMA), meaning residents receive Pittsburgh stations, instead of West Virginia stations.

County officials are pursuing the stations through something called the Orphan Law, which areas in other parts of the country that are in a similar situation to Monongalia and Preston counties have used to get local programming. If the FCC grants the request, DirecTV and DISH satellite customers would be able to choose between the Pittsburgh and Clarksburg-Weston markets.

The chamber is asking residents to send in emails detailing the reasons why they want West Virginia stations on their satellite services.

Monongalia County residents should send their emails to rmcclure@moncommission.com while Preston County residents should use kmace@prestoncountywv.gov.

Officials ask that the emails pertain only to satellite concerns.