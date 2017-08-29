Harrison County Fire Crews Respond to Spelter Business

Emergency crews responded to a fire in Harrison County Tuesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. firefighters responded to the Orioles Nest off Route 19 in Spelter.

Firefighters on scene told 12 News a man was welding, when sparks caught the exterior of the building on fire.

No one was injured in the fire, said 911 dispatchers.

The Spelter, Shinnston, and Lumperport Fire Departments all responded to the scene.