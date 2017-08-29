Black Bears Fall Farther Out of Playoff Race - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Black Bears Fall Farther Out of Playoff Race

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
GRANVILLE -

A lot can change in seven days.

For the Black Bears, one week is the difference between a playoff berth and an early end to the season.

Just a week ago, the Black Bears led the Penn League Pinckney Division, but after a 10-6 loss to State College Monday night, they've fallen into a tie for second place, four games behind Mahoning Valley.

The Black Bears (35-31) are now 4-9 since the all-star break. They've lost seven of their last eight, and have blown leads in five of those games.

West Virginia will continue its three-game series with State College Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark. 

