Black Bears Fall Farther Out of Playoff Race

A lot can change in seven days.
For the Black Bears, one week is the difference between a playoff berth and an early end to the season.
Just a week ago, the Black Bears led the Penn League Pinckney Division, but after a 10-6 loss to State College Monday night, they've fallen into a tie for second place, four games behind Mahoning Valley.
The Black Bears (35-31) are now 4-9 since the all-star break. They've lost seven of their last eight, and have blown leads in five of those games.
West Virginia will continue its three-game series with State College Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark.
