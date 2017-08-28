Black Bears Team Up with Charities For Bicycles

For the past three seasons, the Black Bears have partnered with Play Works, Variety and West Virginia Highmark to host an event to help children with special needs have the opportunity to engage in more peer-appropriate activities. This year's recipient of a rift adapted bicycle is Elijah Holcomb. Holcomb was able to ride around Mon County Ballpark with some of the past recipients of the bikes, with an added assist from some Black Bears players. Elijah's father, Ben Holcomb, is thankful that the charity was able to help his son.

"The adaptive bike helps him have the freedom to be able to learn how to ride a bicycle, and makes him feel like a superhero. As far as the family, we could’t have afforded to purchased this bike ourselves," said Holcomb.

Play Works is a local child and adult therapy organization who seeks out the children in need, and Variety Children's Charity, based out of Pittsburgh, came up with the idea, though none of it would be possible without a yearly donation of over $2,000 from West Virginia Highmark. Director of Sales, Jay Golden, enjoys seeing the children having a good time.

"When they get on their bikes and ride around the field, especially at the Black Bears stadium, it's a pretty exciting day for them. It's something we’re proud to be a part of."