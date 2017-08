Ryan LaAsmar's pass to Joel Maurer is the winner of WBOY's Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Week" contest for week one.

The Notre Dame tandem hooked up for a big gain in a 41-30 win over Pendleton County Friday night.

LaAsmar and Maurer received more than 50 percent of the vote in this week's poll.

Watch the Honda SportsZone every Friday at 11:10 p.m. during football season for more great catches and highlights from every game in North Central West Virginia.