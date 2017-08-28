UPDATE: Missing Fairmont Girl Found Safe

UPDATE (8/28/17 at 5:45 p.m.):

Breanna Jones has been found and is safe, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

ORIGINAL:

An 11-year-old girl has been reported missing, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

Breanna Jones was last seen at approximately 3:45 p.m. at West Fairmont Middle School wearing a black track suit with a white stripe, police said.

She is also wearing the headband in the photograph with faux green hair attached to it. She stands approximately 5' tall and has blonde hair.

If you see her, please call the Fairmont Police Department at 304-366-4200.